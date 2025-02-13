Chip maker EnCharge raises $100M in Series B round, aims to slash AI energy usage

EnCharge AI, a startup developing a unique type of energy-efficient AI chip, has raised $100 million in Series B funding led by investment firm Tiger Global.

EnCharge aims to tackle the ever-growing demand for energy required to keep artificial intelligence data centers running — which McKinsey projects will amount to nearly 12% of the US’ power demand by 2030, up from just 3.7% in 2023.

The requirements are expected to continue increasing as the industry moves from the “pre-training” phase, when raw AI models are created, to inference, a process that allows existing models to become better at reasoning and draw conclusions. Current compute power is insufficient to maximize AI models’ potential, and meeting power needs is expensive and not environmentally sustainable.

EnCharge’s chips use a still relatively niche technology called analog in-memory computing, which allows artificial intelligence data to be processed directly onto a device rather than on the cloud and through data centers — therefore requiring “up to 20 times less energy compared to leading AI chips available today,” the company said, while also reducing latency and cost by keeping the data in one place.

EnCharge will use the Series B funding announced Thursday to bring to market its AI accelerator chip, at first for client computing, so that it can be deployed closer to the actual consumers of AI, Ram Rangarajan, EnCharge’s SVP of product and strategy, told Semafor.