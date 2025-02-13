Events Newsletters
China’s Argentina lithium project opens in sign of warming ties

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Feb 13, 2025, 7:55am EST
South America
Brine pools used to extract lithium next to a lithium mining camp in Salta, Argentina.
Agustin Marcarian/File Photo/Reuters
The News

A Chinese lithium project in northern Argentina began production, in a further sign of warming relations between the two countries.

During his 2023 campaign, President Javier Milei vowed to “never do business with communists” while referring to Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a “murderer” and a “thief.” However, since assuming power Milei’s stance on Beijing has shifted radically, with the self-described anarcho-capitalist vowing to pursue closer ties with China.

Beijing’s increased presence in the region — including sizable investments in infrastructure and other natural resource projects — has alarmed many in Washington. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose first trip abroad was to the region, has acknowledged China’s advantage, saying “There is no American alternative to what the Chinese are offering” in Latin America.

A chart showing Latin American countries’ leading export partner, 2000 and 2023
