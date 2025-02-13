China’s Argentina lithium project opens in sign of warming ties

A Chinese lithium project in northern Argentina began production, in a further sign of warming relations between the two countries.

During his 2023 campaign, President Javier Milei vowed to “never do business with communists” while referring to Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a “murderer” and a “thief.” However, since assuming power Milei’s stance on Beijing has shifted radically, with the self-described anarcho-capitalist vowing to pursue closer ties with China.

Beijing’s increased presence in the region — including sizable investments in infrastructure and other natural resource projects — has alarmed many in Washington. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose first trip abroad was to the region, has acknowledged China’s advantage, saying “There is no American alternative to what the Chinese are offering” in Latin America.