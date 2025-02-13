At least 28 injured in suspected car-ramming attack in Munich

At least 28 people were injured, some critically, after a car drove into a crowd in central Munich Thursday in what Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz described as a “terrible attack,” hours before world leaders were set to arrive in the city for a security conference.

The suspected attacker was a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker who has been detained, officials said, with Scholz saying he “must be punished and he must leave the country.”

The incident took place at a trade union rally being held about a mile away from the Munich Security Conference venue, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance are set to gather on Friday.

It also comes as Germany prepares to vote in a snap election set for Feb. 23, with immigration a topline issue.

Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder said the incident was ”suspected to be an attack,” adding that, “This shows something’s got to change in Germany.”

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter said he was ”deeply shocked″ by the incident, adding that children were among the injured.