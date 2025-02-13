Events Newsletters
Apple to use Chinese giant Alibaba’s AI in iPhones

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Feb 13, 2025, 6:15am EST
East Asia
Alibaba’s group logo.
Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters
The News

Apple will use Alibaba’s artificial intelligence technology in its iPhones, a sign of growing optimism over the once-dominant Chinese firm’s ability to develop its own AI services.

“Apple has been very selective. They talked to a number of companies in China, and in the end they chose us,” Alibaba’s co-founder and chairman Joseph Tsai said at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The sudden emergence of Chinese startup DeepSeek, which rocked financial markets with the release of its R-1 chatbot in January, has “sparked a new AI-related catalyst for Chinese tech stocks,” an expert in Asia Pacific investments told Bloomberg.

