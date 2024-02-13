Russia puts Estonian prime minister on wanted list

The Kremlin has placed Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and other Baltic officials on its wanted list, as European intelligence warns of a growing Russian threat along NATO’s borders.

Russian media reported that Kallas was wanted for destroying memorials to Soviet soldiers, a reference to Estonia’s policy of removing World War II memorials from the former Soviet Union.

Russia’s Interior Ministry also placed Estonia’s secretary of state, and Lithuania’s culture minister, on its list, but Kallas is the first known head of state to be wanted by the Kremlin. Russia has previously placed 59 Latvian parliament members on the list, as well as U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and several International Criminal Court judges, according to independent Russian outlet Mediazona.

Kallas, an outspoken critic of the Kremlin and its war in Ukraine, has pushed for more military support to Kyiv and stricter sanctions against Moscow. Adding Kallas to the wanted list could further inflame tensions between Russia and neighboring Estonia, which warned on Tuesday that Russia is preparing for a long-term confrontation with NATO.