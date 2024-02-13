‘Duo euthanasia’ in spotlight after former Dutch PM and his wife die ‘hand in hand’

Ecuador has joined the ranks of countries to legalize euthanasia in the Americas

Sources: Reuters , El País

Last week, Ecuador decriminalized euthanasia, becoming the latest country in Latin America to do so after Colombia and Cuba. The country’s constitutional court voted seven to two in favor of allowing a doctor to help a patient with ALS to die, ruling that it would be “unreasonable to impose an obligation to stay alive on someone who is going through this situation.” The court allowed the option of “ending the intense suffering caused by a serious and irreversible bodily injury or a serious and incurable illness,” ruling that the crime of homicide would no longer apply to doctors who similarly assist patients.

Paola Roldán, the patient who filed the case, expressed her surprise about making history in a conservative and religious country, telling El País that she had been told by many to go to Colombia before the court’s ruling. “I thought how glad I am that now I don’t have to flee my country. Today, Ecuador welcomes me a bit more,” she said.