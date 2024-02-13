China is allegedly using fake local news sites to push propaganda in other countries

A new report suggests that China is attempting to shape global narratives by spreading pro-Beijing messages on hundreds of fraudulent news sites across 30 countries.

A Beijing-based public relations firm has created more than 100 websites that are posing as local news outlets across 30 countries to spread pro-China talking points, according to a new report by Citizen Lab, a research group at the University of Toronto.

The operation extends across Europe, North America, and South America, with homepages curating a mix of both local news updates and commentary on topics like anti-U.S. conspiracy theories and editorials responding to China’s critics. The websites so far have had “negligible exposure,” Citizen Lab noted, but they risk getting inadvertently amplified, especially as more people begin turning to artificial intelligence chatbots to learn about the world.

Beijing’s international propaganda efforts have only intensified in recent years and have become a growing concern for the U.S. and its allies, especially as other countries — particularly in the Global South — begin to view Beijing as a more reliable development and security partner.