China’s Temu dominated Super Bowl ad breaks — but how exactly do you pronounce it?

If you have the Temu jingle from the Super Bowl stuck in your head, you’re not alone.

For the second year in a row, the Chinese e-commerce giant dominated Super Bowl ads, taking two minutes of airtime during commercial breaks and more before and after the game this year.

Its efforts seem to have paid off: TV marketing analysis firm EDO ranked it as the third most impactful ad for a company this year, ranking behind ads from Volkswagen and Poppi, with an online engagement increase of 1,342%.