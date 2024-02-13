China’s looming teacher crisis

Teaching is considered one of the most respected and important careers in Chinese society. But the industry is now also one of the riskiest.

As China experiences a population decline, officials predict the country to have a 1.9 million-teacher surplus by 2035, the South China Morning Post reported. What was once considered an “iron rice bowl” career — an industry that could guarantee jobs in China’s shaky economy — is now facing job losses all around.

In addition, budget cuts and a national curriculum model means that teachers are facing more pressure than ever.