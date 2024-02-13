Big Oil’s endgame: get bigger

The run of deals in the oil patch show an industry trying to squeeze the last drops — literally — of oil demand that’s sure to decline, though when is anybody’s guess.

Diamondback’s $26 billion takeover of Endeavor, announced yesterday, creates a behemoth in the Permian Basin, home to oil and gas blasted out of rock by newer technology.

The U.S. is now the world’s biggest oil producer, thanks to heavy drilling in New Mexico and Texas, where the two companies have neighboring acreage. Despite efforts to transition to clean energy, global demand for oil is expected to rise for at least another decade.

The key now is for companies that pump it to bulk up. Rather than the frenzied drilling of the 2010s — which fueled the American energy boom but delivered scant profits — companies are now focused on making existing wells more profitable, said Mark Viviano, who runs an $800 million portfolio of energy stocks at Kimmeridge Energy Engagement Partners.

“It’s an arms race for operational scale and investor relevancy,” he said. In shale’s wildcat days, smaller and nimbler firms had a first-mover advantage on the best acreage, he said. “Now it’s all about efficiencies — lowering costs, returning cash, being able to reduce emissions off a bigger footprint, collecting data.”

Similar dynamics are behind a spate of takeovers in the area, including Exxon buying Pioneer for $60 billion, Chevron buying Hess ($53 billion), Chesapeake buying Southwestern ($7.4 billion), and Occidental buying CrownRock ($12 billion), all announced in the past four months.

“You’ll run out of quality targets before you run out of buyers,” said Bruce On, who runs the energy transaction group at EY in Houston. “Nobody wants to be left without a partner.”

The CEO of French giant TotalEnergies said this week that policymakers and climate protestors are naive to think oil demand will decline dramatically anytime soon and said his company, the world’s fifth-largest energy firm, will keep investing in oil.

“I need to continue to be strong in oil and gas… people are first buying your shares because of that,” Patrick Pouyanné told the Financial Times. About two-thirds of Total’s capital spending goes to fossil fuels, and the rest to its lower-emissions power business.

Viviano made a comparison to tobacco stocks. By the early 2010s, investors knew cigarettes were fading but were unsure how quickly. So tobacco companies hunkered down, bulked up, and returned cash to investors. By 2020, Altria had returned $53 billion to shareholders in dividends and buybacks, more than the entire company was worth at the start of the decade, and had outperformed the S&P 500.

“That’s what we’ve argued the energy sector needs to do,” he said. “You don’t really care if oil goes away in 10 years if you’ve gotten all your money back by then.”

Despite broad global consensus, low-carbon technologies face serious challenges — an estimated $18 trillion investment shortfall, red tape, and waning political and investor support for corporate environmentalism, particularly as geopolitical turmoil makes energy security a priority.

“There’s this growing realization that the energy transition might not be as plug-and-play as economists thought, and that oil and gas are going to be necessary for a while,” EY’s On said.