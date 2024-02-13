Why alcoholic drinks are getting weaker

Popular drink brands from Japan to the U.K. are lowering the alcohol content of their beverages.

Japan’s Asahi and Sapporo breweries said they wouldn’t launch any new shōchū highball drinks with an alcohol content of 8% or higher, while Korean liquor producer HiteJinro lowered the alcohol content of its flagship soju, according to local news reports Tuesday.

Globally, the shift toward lighter drinks reflects changing habits among drinkers — and in some cases, economic pressure.