Thousands of Russian women travel to Argentina to give birth

On Friday Argentina’s Migration Minister Florencia Carignano said that more than 5,000 Russian women — most of them in the last trimester of their pregnancy — arrived in Argentina to give birth in the last three months alone.

“We’re delighted that they come and build their lives in Argentina,” Carignano said, “but the problem is they arrive, have their children, register them as Argentinian, and then leave to never come back.”

Russians tourists can travel to Argentina without a visa and are allowed to stay in the country for up to 90 days.

Some Russians are reported to be paying alleged Argentinian criminal organizations anything from $20,000 to $35,000 for a travel package that includes flights, short-term stay, medical procedures, and access to a translator.

The deals also include streamlined residency and citizenship applications, Argentinian outlet Clarín reported.

Argentina has responded to this recent wave of Russian travel by heightening checks at airports. On Friday six pregnant Russian women were temporarily detained over irregularities with their paperwork. One of those detained said they were being held in “inhuman” conditions.

Argentinian prosecutors have also started cracking down on local crime syndicates profiting from what appears to be an organized travel-for-citizenship program. Last week, several members of a group that allegedly sold packages were arrested in Buenos Aires.