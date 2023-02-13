China accuses US of sending balloons over its airspace more than 10 times

Beijing accused Washington of sending more than 10 high-altitude balloons over its airspace since January 2022. The allegation comes after the U.S. downed a suspected Chinese espionage balloon on Feb. 4, followed by three other ”unidentified objects” over North America in the last three days.

Speaking at a press conference, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that it was also “common” for the U.S. to send balloons over other countries.

White House officials denied the allegation, with National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson categorizing Wang's statement as “false.” She reiterated the U.S. government's position that China has violated American sovereignty, and that of 40 other countries, with the balloons.