Trump administration is set to end Minnesota ICE surge

US President Donald Trump’s border czar said Thursday that the administration was ending its immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota.

The announcement appears to draw to a close Trump’s months-long deportation efforts in the US state, which at its height involved thousands of immigration officers and drew widespread condemnation after federal agents killed two US citizens.

The drawdown also comes amid a broader federal pullback: The administration has quietly pulled out National Guard troops from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, The Washington Post reported.

Immigration has become a political liability for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal noted, as polls show Americans souring on the administration’s maximalist enforcement tactics.