Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy

Trump administration is set to end Minnesota ICE surge

Feb 12, 2026, 12:38pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Border Czar Tom Homan speaks during a press conference at Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis
Go Nakamura/Reuters

US President Donald Trump’s border czar said Thursday that the administration was ending its immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota.

The announcement appears to draw to a close Trump’s months-long deportation efforts in the US state, which at its height involved thousands of immigration officers and drew widespread condemnation after federal agents killed two US citizens.

The drawdown also comes amid a broader federal pullback: The administration has quietly pulled out National Guard troops from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, The Washington Post reported.

Immigration has become a political liability for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal noted, as polls show Americans souring on the administration’s maximalist enforcement tactics.

Brendan Ruberry
AD
AD