Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Trump administration holds off on China tech curbs: Report

Feb 12, 2026, 5:30pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Screen shows news footage of meeting between Xi and Trump, outside a shopping mall in Beijing
Florence Lo/Reuters

The Trump administration has paused several tech curbs aimed at Beijing ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to China, Reuters reported.

The shelved measures include restrictions on sales of Chinese hardware for US data centers. The move reflects Trump’s broader efforts at rapprochement with Beijing ahead of his April summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where the two are reportedly poised to extend the temporary trade truce between their countries.

A former Trump official told Reuters the latest actions pose a national security threat, arguing US data centers could become “remotely controlled islands of Chinese digital sovereignty.”

Democratic lawmakers this week also accused the White House of sidelining national security officials focused on China’s tech threat “to avoid confronting Beijing.”

Tasneem Nashrulla
AD