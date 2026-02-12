Trump administration holds off on China tech curbs: Report

The Trump administration has paused several tech curbs aimed at Beijing ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to China, Reuters reported.

The shelved measures include restrictions on sales of Chinese hardware for US data centers. The move reflects Trump’s broader efforts at rapprochement with Beijing ahead of his April summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where the two are reportedly poised to extend the temporary trade truce between their countries.

A former Trump official told Reuters the latest actions pose a national security threat, arguing US data centers could become “remotely controlled islands of Chinese digital sovereignty.”

Democratic lawmakers this week also accused the White House of sidelining national security officials focused on China’s tech threat “to avoid confronting Beijing.”