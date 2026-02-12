Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / Shutdown odds spike amid Department of Homeland Security funding standoff

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Updated Feb 12, 2026, 5:06am EST
Thom Tillis
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The Senate will vote on keeping the Department of Homeland Security funded past Friday, but unless something drastic changes, the government looks to be headed into another partial shutdown.

One Democratic senator told Semafor that Republicans currently “don’t have anywhere near the votes” to pass a short-term funding bill as negotiations on immigration enforcement changes stall.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said he was “cautiously pessimistic.”

Democrats say the Trump administration has not responded to their requests with specificity.

“We’ve done everything by the book that we’re supposed to do. So whether or not there is a shutdown of DHS tomorrow, it’s totally dependent on whether or not Republicans are going to act in good faith,” said Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.

The Senate could even leave town tonight — members have plenty of trips scheduled. In the meantime, senators will grill immigration officials later this morning.

