Russia seeks to block WhatsApp amid crackdown

Russia moved to block WhatsApp, intensifying its crackdown on communications platforms.

Meta said Moscow was trying to push its 100 million Russian users onto a state-owned app called Max, which is unencrypted and thus more easily monitored; it must now be pre-installed on all new phones and tablets sold in Russia.

Telegram is also being restricted, The Verge reported, with users citing disruptions and slowdowns, despite it being Russian-made and widely used by Russian troops.

The Russian internet was once among the most deregulated in the world — making it a global hub for online piracy in the 2000s and 2010s — but Moscow has been tightening control in recent decades.