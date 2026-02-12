Events Email Briefings
Russia seeks to block WhatsApp amid crackdown

Feb 12, 2026, 6:45am EST
A web page of the Russian messenger app MAX displayed on a smartphone next to a screen showing the logo of WhatsApp and Telegram applications.
Ramil Sitdikov/Illustration/File Photo/Reuters

Russia moved to block WhatsApp, intensifying its crackdown on communications platforms.

Meta said Moscow was trying to push its 100 million Russian users onto a state-owned app called Max, which is unencrypted and thus more easily monitored; it must now be pre-installed on all new phones and tablets sold in Russia.

Telegram is also being restricted, The Verge reported, with users citing disruptions and slowdowns, despite it being Russian-made and widely used by Russian troops.

The Russian internet was once among the most deregulated in the world — making it a global hub for online piracy in the 2000s and 2010s — but Moscow has been tightening control in recent decades.

A chart showing Russia’s freedom of expression index since the dissolution of the USSR.
Tom Chivers
