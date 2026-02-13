Exclusive / Poll suggests voters back Democrats shutdown demands

Democrats are feeling confident about their position headed into a partial DHS shutdown, armed with polling showing that voters back their approach.

A new Hart Research poll commissioned by the Senate Democrat-aligned Senate Majority PAC found that 54% of likely midterm voters express support for Democrats demanding reforms to ICE and blocking DHS funding unless those reforms are adopted. And six in 10 view Republicans’ refusal to accept changes requested by Democrats negatively.

The specifics of Democrats’ demands have overwhelming support, too: Nearly eight in 10 surveyed support requiring judicial warrants for agents to search private property, for instance.

Meanwhile, 57% disapprove of President Donald Trump’s deportation policies and 60% hold an unfavorable view of ICE (including one-quarter of Republicans).

The polling memo, which was shared first with Semafor, is being sent to Capitol Hill, donors, and Democratic operatives on Friday.