Jobs, corruption in focus as Bangladeshis head to polls

Bangladeshis went to the polls in a geopolitically crucial election being fought on core domestic issues.

The 2024 toppling of autocrat Sheikh Hasina was driven largely by young people who bet that revived freedoms would drive economic progress.

“Instead, millions of university graduates are entering the bleakest job market in years,” The Wall Street Journal noted. And while China, India, and the US are keenly watching the vote, a poll by a Dhaka-based research firm found that corruption and inflation were voters’ two top concerns.

Ultimately, with roughly 40% of the population under the age of 30, the young will again likely determine the country’s path in what a Chatham House expert dubbed “the world’s first Gen Z-inspired election.”