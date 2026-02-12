Events Email Briefings
Intelligence for the New World Economy

Iran weighs tighter internet controls following shutdown

Feb 12, 2026, 6:37am EST
An Iranian woman looking at her mobile phone.
Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters

Iran is considering a new, more restrictive approach to digital surveillance as it turns the internet back on after a recent shutdown, WIRED reported.

Previously, Iran’s internet was a patchily censored version of the global web. But the authorities want to move from a blacklist to a whitelist model: Rather than blocking individual sites, only approved ones on the National Information Network intranet will be accessible.

The recent shutdown, a response to widespread protests, was so crude it even took down the NIN. As it returns, Iranians will find themselves ever more under “a centralized system that monitors daily life,” a digital freedom nonprofit said, and tighter government control over what information Iranians can and cannot access.

