House Republicans rebel against Canada tariffs

President Donald Trump’s trade agenda is more politically vulnerable after six House Republicans voted with Democrats on Wednesday to scrap his administration’s tariffs on Canada.

The first-time move is mostly symbolic: Lawmakers would need two-thirds of the chamber to overrule Trump’s veto.

Still, administration officials are rushing to defend Trump’s handling of the economy.

“Trump was very disappointed that a few members of the House are in utter denial about the positive effects” of his policies, economic adviser Kevin Hassett told reporters. “We just saw one of the best jobs reports we’ve ever seen.”

The Labor Department revealed that employers added 130,000 jobs in January — more than twice as many as expected. In less positive news, however, it also revised its 2025 data to show employers added just 181,000 jobs over the course of the year, rather than the 584,000 it previously reported.