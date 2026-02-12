EU looks to poach US scientists amid research funding cuts

European efforts to poach top US scientists in the wake of the White House’s cuts to research funding are paying off.

Paris announced grant awards to 46 academics, with 41 relocating from the US, under its Choose France for Science initiative; eight are from Columbia University, which has lost hundreds of millions in government funding. The EU has a comparable plan, which has also had success.

Research funding applications from US-based researchers have more than doubled since President Donald Trump’s second term began. UK institutions have also seen a spike in US applications, and Beijing has been a beneficiary, too: CNN counted at least 85 scientists leaving the US for China last year, most of them Chinese-born.