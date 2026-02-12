Congress faces the inevitability of its third shutdown in five months

Shutdowns used to be clear political losers. Ahead of Saturday’s scheduled Department of Homeland Security shutdown, Republicans aren’t quite sure that rule holds.

They think the Trump administration did everything necessary to show it was listening, and making big changes to its harsh immigration enforcement, after federal agents killed two US citizens in Minneapolis. Trump’s aides are trading offers for further guardrails on that enforcement with Democrats.

But Republicans’ hopes that those changes might get at least a stopgap DHS funding bill through the Senate got dashed on Thursday. Democrats seem to feel zero political pressure to relent on their big demands for changes at Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as Customs and Border Patrol.

Which leaves the GOP in a unique position, heading towards its third full or partial federal shutdown in five months. It’s a situation President Donald Trump has made clear he wants to avoid, and one that his party has taken real steps to remedy.

With public polls showing widespread worry that ICE and CBP have overreached, however, some Republicans conceded they risked being politically outflanked by Democrats.

“This is all about the midterms. That’s all it is,” Sen. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., told Semafor. “The messaging of this, Democrats are really good at that. They really are. And they are really good at using stuff like this to be able to maneuver things to their political advantage. That’s what all this is about.”

He said Republicans have a strong record to run on, so “how can we possibly be worried about losing the midterms? We message bad.”

White House border czar Tom Homan announced early Thursday that the administration’s immigration enforcement surge is ending in Minnesota, satisfying a key condition of Democrats who have resisted DHS funding. Yet all Senate Democrats but one later voted against funding DHS past Friday, even as White House officials and Democratic staff traded offers.

Democrats won’t even agree to a short spending bill to give negotiators space to finish the deal. Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., offered a two-week patch for DHS on Thursday afternoon; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., objected.

Republicans said Democrats had made a mistake by setting up a shutdown and touting the Trump administration’s exit from Minnesota, but it’s not clear who will pay the political price.

“I don’t know why they don’t claim that as victory. I don’t know, it’s hard to get inside their mind,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, of Democrats. “It’s a dark, scary place.”

While airport security and other less politically polarizing DHS functions would eventually suffer under an agency shutdown, immigration enforcement won’t. The Trump administration got all the money it needs to continue working as part of last year’s tax law.

Still, Democrats aren’t budging.

“It’s not enough at this point,” Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., told Semafor of the Trump administration’s moves. Trump “knows he’s got a problem and he’s trying to slink out; but ICE will just do the same thing in another state, another city. They need basic reforms. And they don’t want to do it.”

Once the shutdown sets in on Saturday morning, it could be quite challenging to end.