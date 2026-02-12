Confusion surrounds sudden El Paso airspace closure

Confusion is mounting over why the Federal Aviation Administration ordered — and then rescinded — a 10-day closure of airspace over El Paso, Texas.

An administration official told Semafor that “Mexican cartel drones breached US airspace” and that the Pentagon “took action to disable the drones,” before determining (with the FAA) that the airspace was safe.

But subsequent reporting by CNN suggests that the airspace closure came after the Pentagon wanted to use a “high-energy, counter-drone laser” without first coordinating with the FAA; the AP reported Customs and Border Protection used the anti-drone laser earlier this week.

The FAA also reportedly did not consult with the White House before announcing it would close the airspace.

Asked about that aspect, an administration official did not directly answer, instead saying: “The administration is in lockstep to safeguard America’s national security and southern border against all foreign intrusions.”