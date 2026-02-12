Events Email Briefings
China expects record Lunar New Year travel

Feb 12, 2026, 5:39pm EST
People stand on an escalator next to a screen displaying train information at Beijing Railway Station during annual Spring Festival travel rush, in Beijing
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

China is expecting a record 9.5 billion trips to be made during the 40-day Lunar New Year travel period, as Beijing targets tourism to boost domestic consumption.

Millions are set to travel to their hometowns in what is the world’s largest movement of people — by comparison, 1.19 billion trips were taken in the EU in all of 2024. China is also expecting an increase in foreign visitors, bucking a traditional slowdown during the holiday, thanks in part to visa exemptions, Caixin reported.

The influx has lifted spending, with Alibaba’s payment platform reporting increased transaction volumes by tourists in 2025.

More Chinese travelers are also headed overseas this year, though tensions with Tokyo have eroded Japan’s appeal as a favored destination.

Tasneem Nashrulla
