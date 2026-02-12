China emissions flat or falling for two years, study finds

China’s carbon emissions have been flat or falling for nearly two years, analysis found.

Research carried out for Carbon Brief found that CO₂ output plateaued from March 2024; fossil fuel emissions grew 0.1%, more than offset by a 7% decline in cement production.

The numbers, alongside China’s economic growth, imply that its carbon intensity — emissions divided by GDP — is down 12% over the period 2020-2025.

That is, however, well below its 18% target and short of its Paris Agreement commitments. Still, China’s is perhaps the most extreme example of the remarkable global growth of renewables: In 2014, they generated half as much electricity as coal, Nature reported; now they generate 1.5 times as much.