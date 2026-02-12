Events Email Briefings
China emissions flat or falling for two years, study finds

Feb 12, 2026, 6:31am EST
Dunhuang Shouhang 100MW Tower Solar Thermal Power Generation Project.
Tingshu Wang/File Photo/Reuters

China’s carbon emissions have been flat or falling for nearly two years, analysis found.

Research carried out for Carbon Brief found that CO₂ output plateaued from March 2024; fossil fuel emissions grew 0.1%, more than offset by a 7% decline in cement production.

The numbers, alongside China’s economic growth, imply that its carbon intensity — emissions divided by GDP — is down 12% over the period 2020-2025.

That is, however, well below its 18% target and short of its Paris Agreement commitments. Still, China’s is perhaps the most extreme example of the remarkable global growth of renewables: In 2014, they generated half as much electricity as coal, Nature reported; now they generate 1.5 times as much.

A chart showing China’s share of global renewable energy generation.
Tom Chivers
