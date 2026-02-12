Anthropic donates to super PAC focused on AI safety

Anthropic said it would donate $20 million to a super PAC focused on AI safety and regulation, setting up a fight with rival and top political spender OpenAI.

Anthropic decried the “vast resources” flowing to political groups opposed to AI safety efforts, likely referring to the Open AI-backed super PAC that has raised more than $125 million ahead of the US midterm elections, The New York Times noted.

The industry is gearing up to spend after failing last year to secure a state moratorium on AI regulation, and as public concern mounts over potential AI-related job losses and higher energy costs from data centers. A 2025 Gallup poll found that 80% of Americans support rules for AI safety, even if they slow innovation.