US ramps up surveillance of Mexican drug cartels

The US military has ramped up its surveillance of Mexican drug cartels after Washington designated them terrorist groups.

The presence of spy planes in international airspace around the Baja peninsula has sparked controversy in Mexico, with the country’s defense secretary saying he had not been informed of the flights’ purpose.

The US terrorist designation gives federal authorities extraordinary powers aimed at combating the cartels, which could have unintended consequences for communities that depend on the cross-border economy.

Anyone suspected of having contact with cartels — knowingly or not — “could be accused of collaborating with terrorists, from avocado producers in Michoacán that pay to stay alive, to the US gun industry,” a Bloomberg columnist wrote.