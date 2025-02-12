Events Newsletters
US Fed chair talks down rate cuts amid still-high inflation

Tom Chivers and Mizy Clifton
Feb 12, 2025, 7:58am EST
North America
Jerome Powell at a Senate hearing.
Craig Hudson/Reuters
Title icon

The News

The head of the Federal Reserve said the US central bank is in no rush to cut interest rates further despite still-high inflation.

Jerome Powell told a Senate committee that fiscal policy was already “significantly less restrictive” than in recent years and further adjustments risked the fight against inflation, while other economic indicators remained positive, with a slowing but still strong labor market.

While ultra-low rates were the norm for over a decade after the 2008 financial crisis, as central banks tried to boost spending by offering cheap money, the pandemic and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine led to rapid inflation, and the Fed has returned to something like the old normal, with rates in line with the 1990 to 2007 average.

A chart showing average Fed rates by decade.
