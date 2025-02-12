Trump blitzes Washington with intentional flurry

It’s enough to make anyone’s head spin.

In the last week, President Donald Trump met with the King of Jordan and empowered Elon Musk’s DOGE by signing an executive order promising “large scale” workforce cuts. He brought at least one wrongful detainee back from Russia and spoke to President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He ordered production of the penny to cease the same day he attended the SuperBowl, where he poked fun at foe Taylor Swift.

He imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, and began sending undocumented migrants to Guantanamo Bay. He sought to bar transgender women from female sports, create a sovereign wealth fund and revoked Joe Biden’s access to intelligence briefings.

And that’s an incomplete list.

Trump’s rapid-fire approach is quickly becoming the defining feature of his second term in office, as he targets everything from Greenland to paper straws. Many allies say it’s an intentional strategy designed to overwhelm Democrats and the media with so much activity that they can’t keep up.

AD

“It’s blitzing as much as we can until everyone is just tired,” one Trump aide explained. “What people don’t realize is all of this has been planned during transition.”

Dubbed by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon as a “flood the zone” strategy, the effects are disorienting and debilitating for many in Washington — especially Congress. Democrats are in a reactive posture toward Trump as he once again dictates the news cycle, and their resistance to Trump is hardening by the day.

Democratic leaders are even calling audibles on press conferences at times, like when they shifted focus from his pardons of Jan. 6 defendants to a sweeping funding freeze — both huge moves from January that now seem like they were months ago.

AD

“That is a key element of his strategy: Throw it at the wall, some of it sticks, some of it doesn’t. One way or the other it’s distracting. And it’s infuriating,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who is now voting against every Trump Cabinet nominee in protest.

Even Republicans find themselves playing catch-up. They’re wondering what programs he’s cutting and what the effects are back home. Republican lawmakers released statements in the past week urging international food aid to be distributed and defending the health research in their states from cuts, amid the DOGE onslaught.

“He wanted to hit the ground running and make a lot of changes very, very quickly. And unfortunately, it’s created a lot of anxiety, chaos, consternation, confusion,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, one of the few GOP senators to question Trump’s decision-making.

AD

“But I don’t think it’s a strategy. I think it’s sort of the Elon Musk style,” she said, referring to the blur of his management decisions at companies like X and Tesla.