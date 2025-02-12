Analysis: Elon vs. Sam is good for US AI progress

Elon Musk’s shrewd chess move Monday shouldn’t be looked at through the lens of M&A. While he is rushing to catch up to and ultimately surge past OpenAI with his own competing startup, there’s another race going on here: the one between the US and China. And one question is whether it’s helpful for the US that two of the biggest US players in AI are battling so bitterly.

The answer, probably, is yes. This is capitalism. Musk’s bid shows that even if OpenAI were to collapse, there is abundant capital looking to push the technology forward. Intense competition — if it doesn’t kill companies — makes them stronger.

When the US was embroiled in the Cold War with the Soviet Union, American companies still intensely fought each other. We had IBM vs the Seven Dwarfs, Boeing vs McDonnell Douglas, and Texas Instruments vs Fairchild Semiconductor, among others.

Fast forward to today, with Elon and Sam duking it out. They’ve pushed each other to move faster, be more aggressive, and get creative with how they build out the infrastructure needed to take AI to the next level.

If all the AI companies here were getting along, the US would be in trouble.