DRCongo rebels break ceasefire, flouting regional leaders’ calls

A rebel alliance led by the Rwanda-backed M23 militia resumed its attacks in the Democratic Republic of Congo, despite calls from regional leaders to respect a ceasefire.

The rebels, who recently seized a key city in the mineral-rich eastern DRC, previously vowed to take control of the entire country of more than 100 million, sparking fears of a huge humanitarian crisis.

The conflict has already forced hundreds of thousands to flee, with many seeking refuge in neighboring countries. Local aid groups have come under immense strain after Washington cut crucial foreign aid that last year accounted for 70% of the DRC’s humanitarian operations.