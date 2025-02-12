Debate over whether Trump’s clash with courts will lead to ‘constitutional crisis’

Eight inspectors general who were fired by US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Wednesday claiming their termination was illegal — the latest legal challenge against the new administration’s early actions.

In recent weeks, a flurry of lawsuits has pushed back against Trump’s efforts to reshape the federal government, cut agency budgets, and pursue an aggressive immigration agenda. Judges have blocked or paused some of those moves.

Over the weekend, Vice President JD Vance suggested that “judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power.” And on Monday, a judge said the Trump administration hadn’t complied with an earlier ruling blocking a federal aid freeze.

Legal experts are now raising questions over Trump’s potential response to future orders that block his plans — and whether the president could ignore them, perhaps sparking a constitutional crisis in the process.