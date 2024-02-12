Russian troops using Musk’s Starlink satellite network, Kyiv says

Russian forces have started deploying Starlink satellite technology in occupied Ukraine, the country’s military intelligence agency said, potentially eroding a significant technological advantage for Ukrainian forces as the war enters its third year.

Ukraine credits SpaceX’s Starlink as essential for soldiers to share information on the frontlines, coordinate drone strikes, and for intelligence gathering, as the satellite internet system is faster and harder to intercept than traditional radio or cell communications.

“There have been recorded cases of the use of these devices by the Russian occupiers. This is starting to take on a systemic nature,” RBC-Ukraine quoted a military spokesperson as saying.

One person working in Ukrainian defense technology, who declined to be named out of security concerns, told Semafor that: “Our guys see them all over the front line.”

SpaceX owner Elon Musk said on X that it was “categorically false” that the company was selling Starlink terminals to Russia, and that “to the best of our knowledge, no Starlinks have been sold directly or indirectly to Russia.”