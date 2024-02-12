Tributes pour in after marathon record holder Kiptum dies in car crash

World marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum has died in a car accident two months before his planned attempt to run a historic sub-two hour marathon, prompting tributes from around the world.

Kenyan authorities confirmed the 24-year-old died in a road accident in Eldoret in Kenya’s Rift Valley at 11pm on Sunday night. He aimed to become the first man to run an official marathon in under two hours at the Rotterdam Marathon in April.

He broke his legendary compatriot Eliud Kipchoge’s world record last year when he ran a time of 2:00:35 at the Chicago Marathon. Kiptum was also set for a highly anticipated face off against Kipchoge at the Paris Olympics later this year.

His Rwandese coach, Gervais Hakizimana, also died in the accident. One other passenger survived and was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say Kiptum lost control of his vehicle and veered into a ditch before crashing into a tree.

“I would like to grow further, and so, inevitably, break the barrier,” Kiptum told Gazzetta dello Sport in December on his goal for the Rotterdam Marathon.