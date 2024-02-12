Israel frees two hostages after deadly rescue operation in Rafah

Israel on Sunday rescued two Israeli-Argentine hostages from Gaza’s Rafah city — marking only the second successful hostage rescue from the enclave since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks.

The rescue mission involved an air raid on the densely-populated city, where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering after fleeing Israel’s bombardment in the north. The raid killed at least 67 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health authorities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered an evacuation of Rafah as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) plans a ground offensive to retake complete control.

International actors are becoming increasingly worried that Israel’s counteroffensive is yielding little success in containing Hamas, at the continuing expense of tens of thousands civilian lives. But Netanyahu dismissed concerns, saying, “Only continued military pressure, until total victory, will bring about the release of all of our hostages.”