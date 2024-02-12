How the world’s media reacted to Trump’s NATO comments

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said at a campaign rally this weekend that he’d let Russia attack NATO members that did not pay their fair share, prompting a swift rebuke from the military alliance’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg.

Trump said he told an unnamed NATO member that he would not help them if they had not paid their dues to the bloc, telling his supporters: “In fact I would encourage [Russia] to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay.”

Stoltenberg said that he expects that “regardless of who wins the presidential election the U.S. will remain a strong and committed Nato ally.”

Republicans said they were unconcerned about the comments, and maintained that the former president and likely 2024 nominee was simply “trying to make a point.”

Here’s how global media reacted to Trump’s comments.