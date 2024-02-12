For China, a Biden-Trump rematch is a choice between two ‘bowls of poison’

A rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump looks increasingly inevitable this November, and the Chinese government is nervously anticipating the prospect of a U.S. presidential election with few possible upsides.

Beijing has said it has no preference between the two likely candidates. While Trump is “unpredictable and aggressive,” he “likes to strike deals” and could end up undercutting alliances the Biden administration has painstakingly built up, Chinese officials told Bloomberg.

“For China, no matter who won the U.S. presidential election, they would be two ‘bowls of poison,’” Zhao Minghao, a professor of international relations at Fudan University, told the Associated Press.