Dutch court orders Netherlands to stop delivering fighter jet parts to Israel

A Dutch appeals court ordered the Netherlands to stop the delivery of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel over mounting concerns over their use in the country’s conflict in Gaza.

“It is undeniable that there is a clear risk that the exported F-35 parts are used in serious violations of international humanitarian law,” the court said in its ruling, adding that the government had seven days to comply with the order.

The case was brought by international rights groups in December, who accused the Dutch government of being complicit in alleged war crimes being committed by Israel in its ongoing war against Hamas.

The Dutch government said it would appeal the decision while abiding by the court’s ruling.