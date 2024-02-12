China invests in ‘Chiplet Valley’ to bypass US sanctions

Chinese firms aim for chipmaking self-reliance

Sources: Nikkei Asia , SemiAnalysis , NBC News

Last year Chinese phone brand Huawei released the new Mate 60 Pro smartphone, equipped with 5G speed capabilities and the new Kirin 9000S chipset that was developed by China’s own domestic foundry SMIC. A Nikkei Asia breakdown of the phone revealed that 47% of the components were sourced in China, up 18 percentage points from a model analyzed three years ago.

“It was said that China’s own technology would be seven years behind, but it’s a surprise they caught up in five years,” one tech researcher said. It is “abundantly clear” that the U.S. sanctions “are failing,” wrote authors of a post on SemiAnalysis, a blog about the semiconductor industry, on Substack. The Mate 60 Pro has become a source of national pride for some Chinese citizens, with one telling NBC News he was “buying domestic chips ... to support my own country.”