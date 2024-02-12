Biden meets with King of Jordan as concerns about Rafah offensive intensify

President Joe Biden is hosting Jordan’s King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein in Washington on Monday, marking the first time an Arab leader has visited the White House since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

It’s also the first time the allies have met since three American service members were killed at a U.S. base in Jordan last month, an attack Biden blamed on Iran-backed militias. The troops were the first casualties among U.S. armed forces in the Israel-Hamas war.

Abdullah, who has been a vocal proponent of a ceasefire in Gaza, is expected to double down on calls to end the fighting and increase humanitarian aid to the region. Also on the agenda is freeing the remaining hostages held in Gaza, which has been a top priority for the Biden administration as well.