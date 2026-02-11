Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

US, China race for influence in Pakistan

Feb 11, 2026, 6:37am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A mine in Balochistan.
Banaras Khan/AFP via Getty Images

The US-China rivalry is increasingly playing out in Pakistan, where the superpowers are investing hefty sums.

Washington wants to spend $1.25 billion to secure supplies of critical minerals, though the Pakistani region it is focused on has since become a locus of violence: A militant group launched attacks across several towns, and the military said it killed upwards of 200 fighters in response.

The unrest in Balochistan, where China is already a major investor, “is a test case of Pakistan’s international guarantees,” a former minister told The Wall Street Journal. Chinese firms are upping their bets, regardless: The EV giant BYD told Nikkei it would begin assembling some of its vehicles in the country this year.

A chart showing Pakistani exports by destination market.
Prashant Rao
AD