Trump vows to block opening of new bridge to Canada

Feb 11, 2026, 6:44am EST
Post
The Gordie Howe International Bridge, under construction to link Detroit, Michigan, with Windsor, Ontario.
Dax Melmer/Reuters

US President Donald Trump threatened to block the opening of a new bridge to Canada.

Construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge linking Michigan and Ontario is complete, but Trump said the structure would not open until Ottawa “treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve,” calling for it to be half-owned by the US; it is already half-owned by the US.

Canada’s prime minister said he had since had a “positive conversation” with Trump, and CNN reported that Washington “may simply be angling for concessions” on a trade deal with Canada, but the neighbors are nevertheless at loggerheads: Washington has imposed tariffs on Ottawa, and Carney recently warned the world can no longer trust US leadership.

A chart showing Canada’s freight to the US by mode of transportation.
Tom Chivers
