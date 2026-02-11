Trump tells Netanyahu US is still seeking Iran nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump said he insisted to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that nuclear talks with Iran would continue, despite Israeli skepticism about a diplomatic breakthrough.

Israel is inclined to support US military action against Tehran, Axios noted, and while Trump has launched a military buildup in the Gulf, he signaled preference for a nuclear deal, saying the next round of negotiations could happen next week.

His closed-door meeting with Netanyahu Wednesday came about after Israel grew concerned Washington could compromise on critical points, or that Iran could renege on commitments it makes now, The Wall Street Journal wrote.

It comes at what may be an “inflection point,” as Tehran rebuilds its ballistic-missile program after Israeli attacks degraded it last year.