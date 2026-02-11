Events Email Briefings
Trump reportedly weighs quitting USMCA

Feb 11, 2026, 5:19pm EST
Trucks cross the Blue Water Bridge between Port Huron, Michigan, and Sarnia, Ontario.
Emily Elconin/Reuters

US President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing exiting the North American trade pact he signed during his first term.

The US-Mexico-Canada Agreement is up for review this year, and the US trade representative said the White House would hold separate talks with both countries, characterizing Mexico as “pragmatic” and Ottawa as “challenging.”

Striking bilateral deals is “so 2018,” a Globe and Mail columnist argued, recalling Trump’s first-term threats to cut Canada out of a free-trade agreement: “That is precisely why we cannot afford to tune him out.”

Even the whiff of a US departure from the three-way pact would rattle investors and business groups, Bloomberg wrote, given that it covers $2 trillion in goods and services.

Chart showing US trade with Mexico and Canada.
J.D. Capelouto
