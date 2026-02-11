South Africa marks record agricultural exports

South Africa’s annual agricultural exports hit a record high of $15.1 billion last year, despite slowing sales to the US.

The 10% rise in shipments from the previous year was attributed to higher volumes and prices, noted Bloomberg. Increased output of corn, citrus fruits, and wine helped drive exports, the chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa told the outlet.

Trade with the US — which last year was still the country’s second-biggest bilateral trading partner after China — has come under strain because of Washington’s imposition of 30% tariffs in August. But Beijing signed a deal to import more South African fruit last year and the two countries are finalizing a duty-free export deal for Pretoria.