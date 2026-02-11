Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Saudi’s HUMAIN invests in sports AI

Feb 11, 2026, 7:44am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Tareq Amin, CEO of Humain, attends the Saudi-US Investment Forum, in Riyadh.
Tareq Amin. Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters.

Saudi Arabia’s artificial intelligence champion HUMAIN acquired a controlling stake in London-based ai.oi, as it looks to build new business lines. The UK company uses motion capture and AI to scout for sporting talent, and monitor and suggest improvements for athletes’ performance — technology that will now be channeled into the new HUMAIN Sport platform. The terms of the investment were not disclosed.

The investment was announced at an event in Riyadh where HUMAIN Chief Executive Tareq Amin also offered a glimpse of an operating system the Public Investment Fund-backed firm has developed that runs AI models to improve workflows — part of a suite of AI-fueled products it aims to launch.

The ai.oi deal is the second investment announced by HUMAIN since its launch last year, when it backed Luma AI’s $900 million fundraise. The US company is now planning to open a Riyadh office.

Matthew Martin
AD