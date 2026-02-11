Saudi’s HUMAIN invests in sports AI

Saudi Arabia’s artificial intelligence champion HUMAIN acquired a controlling stake in London-based ai.oi, as it looks to build new business lines. The UK company uses motion capture and AI to scout for sporting talent, and monitor and suggest improvements for athletes’ performance — technology that will now be channeled into the new HUMAIN Sport platform. The terms of the investment were not disclosed.

The investment was announced at an event in Riyadh where HUMAIN Chief Executive Tareq Amin also offered a glimpse of an operating system the Public Investment Fund-backed firm has developed that runs AI models to improve workflows — part of a suite of AI-fueled products it aims to launch.

The ai.oi deal is the second investment announced by HUMAIN since its launch last year, when it backed Luma AI’s $900 million fundraise. The US company is now planning to open a Riyadh office.