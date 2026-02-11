Republicans chastise Trump administration for failed indictment of Democrats

Senate Republicans of all ideological persuasions are lining up to chide the Trump administration for trying to indict six congressional Democrats over a video that urged members of the military to disobey unlawful orders.

Even Republican senators who criticized the Democratic video made clear that they thought the Justice Department — which failed to persuade a grand jury to return the indictment — brought a weak case and set a poor precedent.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told Semafor that the Democrats’ video showed “terrible, terrible judgment, but I think trying to indict them for it was not a good idea.” Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said in an interview that “I would not have brought it were I the president.”

Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said that “I think our law enforcement people ought to be spending their time on making our community safe and going after real law-breakers.”

Other Republicans warned that the case could open the door to similar attempts to police congressional speech on both sides of the aisle.

“It’s very chilling, right? As a member of Congress, we have the Speech and Debate Clause. Not only as a member, but it’s a First Amendment right of speech here,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

“We should not have an administration pursuing what I think is just kind of a petty and vindictive path against members of the other party.”

DOJ tried but failed to secure indictments against Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., as well as four House Democrats. The six lawmakers, all of them veterans of military or national security agencies, filmed a video last year reminding troops that they “can refuse illegal orders.”

