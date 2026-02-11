Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / NSA pick warns of China pursuing AI chips for weapons

Morgan Chalfant
Morgan Chalfant
Deputy Washington editor, Semafor
Feb 11, 2026, 4:59am EST
Joshua Rudd
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

China is “aggressively” looking to acquire advanced artificial intelligence chips in order to “accelerate its development of AI-enhanced weapons,” President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the National Security Agency and US Cyber Command said in correspondence with Congress first shared with Semafor.

Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd weighed in on the issue in response to written questions from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is among the lawmakers scrutinizing Trump’s export control policy and calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of AI chips to China.

The Trump administration “has failed to take these risks seriously,” the Massachusetts Democrat said in a statement.

Others argue that too-stringent export controls merely hand the market over to Chinese competitors.

Semafor first reported Trump’s plans to allow the sale of Nvidia’s H200 chips to China, though Beijing has imposed limits on those purchases as it builds up its own industry.

