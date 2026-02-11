Nigeria steps up US lobbying push

The Nigerian government is mounting an aggressive lobbying campaign in Washington as it faces an onslaught of criticism over claims of Christian genocide from the Trump administration.

First Lady Remi Tinubu, an ordained Christian pastor, attended the annual National Prayer Breakfast gathering hosted by US President Donald Trump last week as part of the effort. She also spoke on several conservative US media outlets and met some members of Congress. Nigerian officials and their allies have emphasized Tinubu’s pastoral role as evidence that the government cannot credibly be accused of enabling religious persecution.

Last year, Trump designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern, accusing Nigerian officials of failing to protect Christian communities amid escalating violence in the country’s restive northern regions. In the following months, the US launched missile strikes targeting Islamic State-linked militants in northwest Nigeria and deployed a team of troops to the West African nation.

With the increased focus on the alleged Christian persecution, the Nigerian government signed a $9 million contract with the Washington-based lobbying firm DCI Group with the goal of convincing US lawmakers and officials that Nigeria is serious about protecting Christians and countering extremist violence.

A source close to the Nigerian government said the first lady “came to Washington to attend the National Prayer Breakfast” but used the visit to meet with officials and participate in “faith-community engagements.”

Caleb Muftwang — the governor of Nigeria’s Plateau State, which has seen numerous attacks on farming communities — was also in Washington last week, holding his own meetings with members of Congress and Trump administration officials.

The parallel efforts, however, appear to have done little to soften skepticism among key lawmakers. At a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on religious freedom last week, Republican Rep. Chris Smith, who chairs the panel’s Africa subcommittee, delivered a blunt rebuke of both the Nigerian government and its Washington lobbying push. “Christians in the Middle Belt are still being massacred,” he said. “The government of Nigeria has taken small steps, but a culture of denial by Nigerian officials persists.”

Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill are also looking to pressure Nigeria through legislation. On Feb. 10, Smith and fellow Republican Rep. Riley Moore, introduced the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act. The bill would require the State Department to compile and submit a report to Congress detailing US and Nigerian efforts to address religious persecution and mass atrocities, and to identify Nigerian organizations and officials who could face sanctions.